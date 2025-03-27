Stephen A. Smith Ripped for Classless Line About LeBron James, Kobe Bryant’s Memorial
The feud between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith exploded this week and is now a full-blown public spectacle. And in the eyes of the NBA world, Smith reached a new low on Thursday with his latest jabs towards James.
Smith went on an extended monologue blasting James on Thursday morning's edition of First Take and, among the many points he hit, said James should feel fortunate he never brought up certain topics on television that Smith believes casts a less-than-flattering light on the superstar. Specifically Smith alleges James did not attend Kobe Bryant's memorial service after the basketball star tragically died in a helicopter crash in February of 2020.
"I suggest that he be happy with the things that I haven't brought up," Smith said. "I never brought up really and never really discussed why you were not at Kobe Bryant's memorial service."
Obviously whatever moral high ground Smith might've had about not discussing these sensitive topics on television is gone now that he has discussed these sensitive topics on television. It's also important to note that the Los Angeles Times reported James was at the memorial back when it happened, although he declined to confirm as much when directly asked about it by a LA Times reporter a few days later.
Viewers were not happy he brought it up that way, blasting the classless use of Bryant's memorial service as something to be wielded in a war of words with James.
Stay tuned for the next development in this growing spat between James and Smith.