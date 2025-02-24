Stephen A. Smith Calls Sixers' Season a Joke, Says No One Cares About Them
Whatever sliver of hope the Philadelphia 76ers have of sneaking into the postseason is rapidly dissipating as Shams Charania reported Sunday that the organization and oft-injured Joel Embiid are considering alternative options to fix the big man's knee, including surgery. Philadelphia is currently 20-36, somehow good enough to be within 1.5 games of the final Play-In spot but also reflective of a season that appears to be lost. They are now at the point where it may be more beneficial to rebuild than try to one more time to win a title with this core.
Stephen A. Smith twisted the knife on Sunday night's ESPN NBA Countdown.
"America, you don't give a damn about the Sixers, and neither do we," Smith said."Windy told you what he told you. What he said was 'lose' so you can hold on to your lottery pick, the Top-6 protected pick. And you got the perfect excuse because Paul George he's injured. He's not healthy all year even if he's been on the court sometimes. Joel Embiid, when did he look good this year? When was he moving well this year? It has not been the case."
"Lose," Smith continued. "Sit Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. Sit Paul George while you're at it. And just be done with it and prepare for the next three years because this season is a joke."
While Smith's ability to get worked up about pretty much any professional and collegiate team competing across sports is impressive, it's worth wondering if getting worked up is a sign that someone actually cares. But that's for a later day.
One group that does care about the Sixers is Sixers fans and they are straight-up not having a good time. It's a tough pill to swallow but considering the recent track record and Embiid's unfortunate ability to get out onto the court with regularity, it's not really a huge surprise.