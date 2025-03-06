Stephen A. Smith Debates Jordan vs. LeBron With YouTuber Day After Retiring Debate
Stephen A. Smith shocked the world on Wednesday when he declared that it was time to retire the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate on First Take. Smith cited LeBron's long, sustained level of greatness in the wake of his passing 50,000 point mark as the reason.
To the surprise of no one, that didn't last long. Though some may be shocked by how quickly Smith unretired the classic sports talk bit. On the very next day's show Smith discussed LeBron versus Jordan with NBA celebrity game participant Kai Cenat.
Obviously, the best part of the video is when one of the production assistants popped up behind Cenat in the middle of the segment. Oops!
Not quite as embarassing as saying you're not going to do something anymore and then immediately doing it, but pretty close. Still, this is some amazing flip-flopping from someone who continues to insist he's not a presidential candidate, but keeps going on television to talk about running for president. 2025 really is a magical time to be alive.
In case you're really bored, here's more of Cenat and Smith arguing about their own basketball abilities. It's the kind of thing that makes you wish they were still yelling about LeBron and MJ.