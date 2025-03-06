SI

Stephen A. Smith Debates Jordan vs. LeBron With YouTuber Day After Retiring Debate

Stephen Douglas

Stephen A. Smith and Kai Cenat debate LeBron versus MJ.
Stephen A. Smith and Kai Cenat debate LeBron versus MJ. / @FirstTak
In this story:

Stephen A. Smith shocked the world on Wednesday when he declared that it was time to retire the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate on First Take. Smith cited LeBron's long, sustained level of greatness in the wake of his passing 50,000 point mark as the reason.

To the surprise of no one, that didn't last long. Though some may be shocked by how quickly Smith unretired the classic sports talk bit. On the very next day's show Smith discussed LeBron versus Jordan with NBA celebrity game participant Kai Cenat.

Obviously, the best part of the video is when one of the production assistants popped up behind Cenat in the middle of the segment. Oops!

Stephen A. Smith, Kai Cenat, First Take
A behind the scenes ESPN employee pops into a shot of Kai Cenat on First Take. / Awful Announcing

Not quite as embarassing as saying you're not going to do something anymore and then immediately doing it, but pretty close. Still, this is some amazing flip-flopping from someone who continues to insist he's not a presidential candidate, but keeps going on television to talk about running for president. 2025 really is a magical time to be alive.

In case you're really bored, here's more of Cenat and Smith arguing about their own basketball abilities. It's the kind of thing that makes you wish they were still yelling about LeBron and MJ.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA