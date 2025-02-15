NBA Lauds Druski and Kai Cenat For All-Star Celebrity Game Performances
Team Bonds cruised by Team Rice rather easily in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Neither team shot the ball particularly well, but the annual Friday night showcase is about more than the final score and who wins MVP. As long as everyone watching is entertained, then the exhibition was a success.
And by that metric, both Kai Cenat and Druski delivered—even if neither filled up the stat sheet.
The NBA shouted out all the solid entertainment on X with a fully comprehensive highlight package spanning over five minutes in length.
People are always giving athletes credit for just having fun out there but these two creators really were just having fun out there. Finding the right people to spearhead this ASG weekend staple isn't a given but it seems like Friday will go down as a success.
The Celebrity Game remains reliable in getting sold ratings, so it will be interesting to see what those reflect.