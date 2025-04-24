Stephen Curry Has Every Right to Be Mad at Refs About How Rockets Have Guarded Him
Stephen Curry and the Warriors dropped Game 2 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night and judging by how the officials have been calling this series so far, the legendary guard has every right to be mad about how physical the Rockets have been with him.
Curry had 31 points in the Game 1 win but had just 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting in Game 2. He has attempted a total of just six free throws through the first two games, though judging by some videos from those contests it sure looks like he should be getting to the line more often.
Houston's plan going into the series was to be aggressive guarding Curry, which makes sense. That could only pick up going forward if Jimmy Butler misses any games with his injury that he suffered in Game 2.
Check out this collection of moments from Game 1 that show how physical the Rockets have been with Curry:
Curry shot just two free throws in the game.
Here's a look at some more physical play in Game 2:
Game 3 is Saturday night in San Francisco. It will be interesting to see if Curry gets a lot more calls at home, because so far he's been deserving of them.