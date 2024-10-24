Steve Ballmer Spent the Entire Clippers' Home-Opener Freaking Out
The Los Angeles Clippers lost their home-opener to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113, in overtime on Wednesday night. It was not the result that the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers were hoping for, but the reviews of the new Intuit Dome were incredibly positive with even visiting players paying compliments.
One person who might not be okay today is Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. No one has been more enthusiastic in the days leading up to opening night and no one was more excited for the season to get going.
Ballmer was outside screaming alongside the team mascot before the game.
Then he was on The Wall dancing along right before tip-off.
Once the game started he moved down to his seat and lost his damn mind after James Harden threw a lob to Derrick Jones Jr.
It seems like an impossible pace to maintain for 82 games. Especially if the games are going to be close. Or worse yet, loses.
How long can this man keep it up? How can he run a team and be the head cheerleader and live and die with every posession? These are the Los Angeles Clippers afterall.
Good luck and Godspeed to this maniac.