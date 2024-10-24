SI

Kevin Durant 'Loved' One Cool Part of Clippers' New Intuit Dome

Durant was incredibly impressed with the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Clippers opened the brand new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Suns opened their season with a hard-fought 116-113 overtime victory in front of a raucous road crowd at the new Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Suns star Kevin Durant scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while Bradley Beal pitched in 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the victory. Durant, who has played in plenty of arenas - both new and old - over the course of his basketball career, loved the Intuit Dome and showered praise on Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in the process.

The one element of the new arena that most impressed Durant? The fan wall, which is a steep section of fans behind the basket closest to the visiting team's bench. Ballmer's goal was to create a college-like homecourt advantage.

"Incredible, love it," Durant said of the new arena. "I absolutely loved the wall that they got. It's insane. I know in the playoffs, when people get more and more comfortable in the new arena, it's going to be insane here so...always love when new venues go up in our league. It's always cool to assess the standard of what may come down the line. Steve has done a great job with this franchise."

The Clippers are already receiving high praise from Durant for the home court environment that they're trying to cultivate in Los Angeles. Now Ballmer and the Clippers hope that it leads to some wins.

