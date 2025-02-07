Steve Kerr Flipped Out Over 'Obvious' Missed Call During Warriors Loss to Lakers
As the Golden State Warriors attempted to mount a furious fourth-quarter comeback to thwart a 42-point performance from 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, coach Steve Kerr called for a full-court press.
After all, with less than a minute to play, the Warriors were trailing by six and needed a turnover to extend the game and give themselves an outside shot of either getting the game to overtime or winning it outright in regulation.
With just under 55 seconds remaining, it appeared that Warriors guards Buddy Hield and Brandon Podziemski had Lakers guard Gabe Vincent trapped in no man's land near halfcourt. It should have been an eight-second violation against Los Angeles, which would have given the Warriors a chance to make it a one-possession game.
Instead, the officials didn't call a violation. Vincent passed out of the double-team to James, who threw it ahead to Rui Hachimura for a wide open dunk as Warriors star Draymond Green and Kerr went nuts on the officials.
Here's the first angle of the play. Pay attention to Kerr on the sideline at the top of the screen, and Green after Vincent passed the ball to James to break the press.
And here's a second angle of Kerr screaming at the officials on the sideline.
“I saw an eight-second violation,” Kerr said after the game, via Yahoo Sports. “It was pretty obvious. So, very disappointing it wasn’t called.”
Kerr had a point, but it was all for naught. The Lakers beat the Warriors 120–112.