Steve Kerr Gives Honest Reaction to Entering Warriors Season on Expiring Contract
Longtime Warriors coach Steve Kerr will enter the upcoming NBA season on an expiring contract.
He signed a two-year extension in 2024 to remain with the team through this season. He may be in line for another extension, but a potential new deal hasn't been inked yet with the new season mere weeks away.
Golden State hopes to capitalize on what's left of Steph Curry's career, as the star guard has two years left on his deal, which is the same as longtime co-star Draymond Green and last year's trade acquisition Jimmy Butler. The Warriors being coached by anyone other than Kerr, at least while Curry remains on the team, would certainly come as a shock. But with just one year left on his current deal, Kerr isn't losing any sleep over the future.
"I'm very comfortable going into the season with a year left," Kerr said via a report from ESPN's Anthony Slater.
The previous extension with the Warriors came in February of the '24 season, which gave him a salary of $17.5 million per year. While an in-season extension on a potential new deal is certainly possible, Kerr is planning to go through this season without a new deal and circle back in the offseason.
"I don't anticipate any negotiation during the season," Kerr said via ESPN. "Who knows—maybe it all comes up at some point, and they come to me. But I'm not the slightest bit concerned about it. I don't think about it. I just think it makes perfect sense for all of us [to wait]."
Golden State has made a flurry of moves to finalize their roster as the season inches closer. On Tuesday, they came to terms with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga on a two-year $48.5 million deal and signed Seth Curry to help round out their rotation. They also inked longtime Celtic Al Horford to be their starting center. While Kerr's future remains unknown, he outwardly hopes to remain with the team he coached to four championships for years to come.
"I love my job," Kerr said via ESPN. "I love what I'm doing every day. I can't wait to get to the building. Hopefully I'm here for another few years. But I think it makes sense for the organization and for me to see where this thing is at the end of the year—where they are and where I am. Hopefully that means we run it back, we keep going with this group, that'd be awesome. But I like the fact we can do it how we want it."