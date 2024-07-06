SI

Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's Warriors Exit: 'These Things Rarely Go Like You Want'

Mike McDaniel

Mar 31, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) talks with head coach Steve Kerr during a break in the action against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke for the first time since Klay Thompson's free agency exit on Saturday at a USA men's basketball press conference.

Kerr expressed gratitude for Thompson and all that he's meant to the franchise amid the sharpshooter's departure to the Dallas Mavericks.

"I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, 10 of which I was there for," Kerr began. "What he did for the team, the organization, for me personally, the relationship that we had, all of the incredible success. But more importantly, just going through it all together has just been so meaningful and so amazing. We're going to miss Klay and we wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want, where you get to draw it up and execute it and everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but it didn't. We wish Klay well and we love him and we'll miss him. Klay if you're watching, thank you for everything."

Kerr's classy message to Thompson comes after the former Warriors star captured four NBA titles in six trips over 13 seasons in Golden State. Thompson co-starred with Steph Curry, as the "Splash Brothers" lit the NBA on fire with incredible three-point shooting that changed the way the league operated over the last decade.

Now Thompson is off to Dallas for the next stage of his career, with plenty left to prove as he navigates his mid-30s.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA