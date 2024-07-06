Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson's Warriors Exit: 'These Things Rarely Go Like You Want'
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke for the first time since Klay Thompson's free agency exit on Saturday at a USA men's basketball press conference.
Kerr expressed gratitude for Thompson and all that he's meant to the franchise amid the sharpshooter's departure to the Dallas Mavericks.
"I just want to say thank you to Klay Thompson for 13 incredible years, 10 of which I was there for," Kerr began. "What he did for the team, the organization, for me personally, the relationship that we had, all of the incredible success. But more importantly, just going through it all together has just been so meaningful and so amazing. We're going to miss Klay and we wish him the best. These things rarely go like you want, where you get to draw it up and execute it and everybody goes out together. We were hoping that could happen, but it didn't. We wish Klay well and we love him and we'll miss him. Klay if you're watching, thank you for everything."
Kerr's classy message to Thompson comes after the former Warriors star captured four NBA titles in six trips over 13 seasons in Golden State. Thompson co-starred with Steph Curry, as the "Splash Brothers" lit the NBA on fire with incredible three-point shooting that changed the way the league operated over the last decade.
Now Thompson is off to Dallas for the next stage of his career, with plenty left to prove as he navigates his mid-30s.