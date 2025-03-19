Steve Kerr Had Perfect Four Words to Describe Jimmy Butler's Scoring Outburst
Since joining the Golden State Warriors in early February from a trade, Jimmy Butler has been telling the local media that he was going to pop off and show the team what he's capable of in clutch situations.
And, he's been doing just that in recent games, specifically during Tuesday night's 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler had to really step up as Steph Curry missed the contest. In the Warriors star's absence, Butler scored 24 points, while notching eight rebounds and 10 assists.
Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that Butler was telling them he would shine when he needed to step up.
“He’s been telling you guys when it’s time, he’ll do it," Kerr said. "Tonight it was time.”
Butler has, in fact, mentioned that he felt his time to score would come.
The Warriors are now 15-2 since Butler has joined the team. The only two teams they've lost to in that stretch are the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets, which happened on Monday.
Golden State has leaped to the sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record. So, right now, the Warriors would make the playoffs, and Butler should be a major help in their run.