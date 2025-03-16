Jimmy Butler Was Incredibly Unselfish Following Warriors' Seventh Straight Win
The Golden State Warriors are rolling.
With their 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, the Dubs have notched seven wins in a row and since their blockbuster trade for forward Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline, are a Western Conference-best 14-2.
Given Golden State's recent success, you may be surprised to learn that Butler has scored a total of just 17 points over their last two games. The 35-year-old was asked about his recent performances following this weekend's win, and relayed a very unselfish answer:
"We're winning, so I don't care about nothing else," Butler explained. "I can say it 'til I'm whatever-colored in the face. As long as we're winning man, I'm straight. I'm always happy, I'm always smiling. And when we do happen to lose one, we gon' figure it out. But right now, we'll take them as they come."
Butler was then asked if it's a luxury to know that he can lean on the likes of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the rest of his Warriors teammates to handle the scoring—and not have to worry about being the primary shooter every night.
"I'm not just a scorer," he explained. "I can score whenever I want to, I can shoot the toughest of toughest shots if I wanted to, and nobody's ever gonna say anything. But I wanna get everybody involved. I wanna get guys in their spots. And when it's my time, you'll know that it's my time. But until then, we gonna pass the ball to the open man, get my guys some jumpers, get them out in transition, and we're gonna keep winning."
The Warriors will attempt to keep their streak alive on Monday in San Francisco when they take on the Denver Nuggets from the Chase Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.