Steve Kerr Had Message for Rockets Fans About Profane Draymond Green Chants
Houston Rockets fans watched their team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday night. Throughout the game many of those fans at Toyota Center were heard yelling a crass chant at Draymond Green that crossed a line.
Green didn't seem bothered by the "F--- you Draymond" chants, as he called it unoriginal. His coach, Steve Kerr, however, didn't like it one bit and had a message for those fans after Golden State's 105-94 loss.
"It's not ideal when a crowd is chanting 'F you Draymond' ... I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids," Kerr said. "Maybe I'm old school. I'm all for the fans cheering for their team and if they want to yell at the opponents, great, but I just think 'F you' is - it's a little much."
Green knows how to get under the skin of fans of opposing teams and has done a good job of doing that his entire career. Those fans have every right to root against him, but Kerr is correct here—those profane chants are not it.
Game 3 of this series is Saturday night in San Francisco where Green will get to hear the cheers of the home crowd, which will probably feel a lot better than what he experienced Wednesday night.