Draymond Green Had Three-Word Reaction to Rockets Fans’ Rude Chant About Him
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their first-round series to the Houston Rockets, 109-94, on Wednesday night. The series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 coming up Saturday night in San Francisco.
Green has grown used to hearing fans of opposing teams yelling all sorts of stuff to him during games and that continued last night in Houston as Rockets fans were heard chanting "F--- You, Draymond!" a number of different times throughout the game.
The veteran forward, who has won four NBA championships with the Warriors, was asked about that chant after the game. His answer was some classic Draymond Green, as he said he had heard it before from Celtics fans during the NBA Finals a few years ago.
"It's not original," he said. "They never before won a championship while it was happening. So yeah, it’s not really original. Can’t steal other peoples... that belongs in Boston. So I kind of kept pushing."
Green had just eight points in the Game 2 loss. The Warriors now must hope that Jimmy Butler's injury isn't too serious and they can bounce back at home.