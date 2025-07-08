Steve Kerr Sends Heartfelt Message to Kevon Looney After 10 Warriors Seasons
With very little fanfare, Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney carved out a significant niche in his team's history over the past 10 years. Dependable if never spectacular, he did ample grunt work in the post as the Warriors captured three NBA title in six seasons.
Now, he is off to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract—but not before Golden State coach Steve Kerr wished Looney a hearty goodbye Monday night.
"It's just been an amazing experience for me to coach you," Kerr said in a video message posted to the Warriors' social channels. "Just your professionalism, your dignity, your class, the way you handled yourself, the way you mentor your young teammates. And of course, the championship contributions that you made."
Picked 30th out of UCLA in the 2015 draft, Looney rose from an injury-marred early career to start 80 games for Golden State in its most recent championship season. In 2025, he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 15 minutes per game, mostly off the bench.
"We can't thank you enough. I can't thank you enough," Kerr said. "Thrilled for you for your opportunity in New Orleans. ... Thank you for everything."