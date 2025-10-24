Steve Kerr Shares His Experiences With Angry Bettors Amid NBA Gambling Scandal
On Thursday, Heat guard Terry Rozier, former NBA player Damon Jones and Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested by the FBI and indicted on alleged illegal sports gambling and poker games that were backed by the mafia. The NBA placed both Rozier and Billups on leave from their teams.
As the scandal takes center stage in the NBA, Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the effect that comes with sports betting and the NBA's partnership with gambling companies in his press conference before the Warriors' game against the Nuggets on Thursday.
"The biggest thing is that our players face a lot of wrath of fans," Kerr told reporters. "I've talked to our guys, our guys get nasty social media posts from people that bet on games. That's the thing that I don't like about this the most, our players should not have to deal with that, but they do. They probably would anyway even if we didn't have a partnership with these companies.”
"It's modern life, social media, everyone having access to everyone else," Kerr continued. "It's rough. I feel bad for our guys. I've gotten some emails in the past from people I don't know saying 'hey thanks a lot I had money on the game tonight and you screwed up by subbing so-and-so in' or something like that. It's weird."
Kerr also said during his presser that like every team, their legal counselspoke to the team and players earlier in the week to go over the rules of what they're allowed and not allowed to do when it comes to gambling. Kerr made it clear while speaking on the topic that all players are well aware and well informed of the rules.