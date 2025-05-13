SI

Steve Kerr Wanted Nothing to Do With Hypothetical Question About Steph Curry’s Injury

Andy Nesbitt

Steve Kerr didn't want to answer this one about Steph Curry.
Steve Kerr didn't want to answer this one about Steph Curry. / @NBA
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are a loss away from having their season come to an end after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Monday night. Steph Curry was once again unavailable to play thanks to the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1 of the series. His status going forward doesn't seem great, either, but that didn't stop a reporter from asking Steve Kerr a hypothetical question about Curry's possible return.

And the Warriors' coach didn't seem to want anything to do with that one.

"Hypothetical but if Steph on gameday said 'I feel I can go, I want to give it a try' would he go then or would there be a possibility that he’d be overruled?" a reporter asked Kerr during his postgame press conference.

"When are we giving the update?," Kerr asked someone from the Warriors who was standing nearby. "Wednesday we’ll have an update."

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Minnesota and it feels like Curry won't be available for that one. Could he be back if Golden State is able to force a Game 6?

We'd probably have to wait a few days for an update on that from Kerr and the Warriors.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA