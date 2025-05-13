Steve Kerr Wanted Nothing to Do With Hypothetical Question About Steph Curry’s Injury
The Golden State Warriors are a loss away from having their season come to an end after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Monday night. Steph Curry was once again unavailable to play thanks to the hamstring injury he suffered in Game 1 of the series. His status going forward doesn't seem great, either, but that didn't stop a reporter from asking Steve Kerr a hypothetical question about Curry's possible return.
And the Warriors' coach didn't seem to want anything to do with that one.
"Hypothetical but if Steph on gameday said 'I feel I can go, I want to give it a try' would he go then or would there be a possibility that he’d be overruled?" a reporter asked Kerr during his postgame press conference.
"When are we giving the update?," Kerr asked someone from the Warriors who was standing nearby. "Wednesday we’ll have an update."
Game 5 is Wednesday night in Minnesota and it feels like Curry won't be available for that one. Could he be back if Golden State is able to force a Game 6?
We'd probably have to wait a few days for an update on that from Kerr and the Warriors.