Steve Kerr Explains Why Jimmy Butler Is Just What the Warriors Needed
It's only been two games, but the Golden State Warriors' trade for Jimmy Butler appears to be exactly what the team needed as they look to make a run this season and capitalize on Stephen Curry's remaining playing window.
Since Butler made his Warriors debut Saturday after Golden State acquired him a week ago, the team has put together two strong wins, albeit against a struggling Chicago Bulls team and Milwaukee Bucks squad without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury.
Even so, the Warriors have noticed a stark positive change with Butler in the group, starting with head coach Steve Kerr saying Butler brings an "it" factor and energy he now recognizes they needed.
“I just think we had gotten to a point this year where we didn’t have whatever 'it’ is,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game. "We didn’t have the ‘it’ factor anymore. Wasn't anybody's fault. … Frankly, we needed what Jimmy is bringing us. Kind of a star confidence. You can just feel his presence and his force. It’s infusing the team with some new energy that we needed.”
Kerr also said of Butler, “You can feel that it’s a good fit both on the court and in the locker room.”
Curry said after Monday's win that each possession has not been as hard with Butler now causing opponents to divide their attention.
"Every possession just doesn't feel as hard," Curry said after the game. "You still see attention, you still see defenses but [opposing teams] gotta be worried about something else. And we're just putting people in the right spot, so obviously I'm going to be aggressive. Earlier in the year, that aggression didn't necessarily lead to anything as consistently as it has these last two games."
Butler is already adding this much to the Warriors even while he admits he is "gassed" and not yet in basketball shape after he was suspended multiple times over the end of his tenure with the Miami Heat.
So far, the Butler era in Golden State is getting off to a smooth start. The Warriors will look to keep this momentum going and climb up from tenth in the Western Conference standings.