Steve Nash Lands New Job With Suns Ahead of 2025-26 Season
The Suns are set to embark upon something of a rebuilding year after trading Kevin Durant and moving on from Bradley Beal this past offseason. They will have a familiar face in the building as they do so.
On Monday, Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia announced the team had hired Steve Nash to be a "senior advisor" for the upcoming season. Nash's last job in the NBA was as head coach of the Nets, where he went 94-67 over three seasons before he was fired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
Nash, who was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame in 2018, spent many of his best years as an NBA player with the Suns. His number is retired in Phoenix and Nash won two MVPs wearing a Suns jersey. He's now being called on again to help usher the franchise to new heights after a rocky couple of seasons in which the team annually ranked among the most disappointing in the league.
"Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about," Ishbia said in his announcement. "His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!"
Nash, 51, is currently slated to be part of Amazon Prime's NBA coverage for the upcoming season and was co-host of the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James last year. It is unclear at this point if his role in Phoenix will interfere with any of those duties.