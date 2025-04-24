Stitched-Up Kristaps Porzingis Absolutely Loved His Bloody Moment vs. Magic
The Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 109-100 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He also got five stitches when he was hit in the head with a Goga Bitadze elbow that opened up a nasty cut.
Despite the bloody scene, Porzingis appeared to enjoy himself. After the game he told the media that he was just trying to embrace the opportunity for some community outreach. And anytime you can pretend you're a professional wrestler, well, he likes that too.
"I love my WWE moments for sure. It just happens in a game. You know me, I always love it, engaging with the crowd. I already knew like getting hit again, blood again, the crowd was just going to go with it."
Porzingis is referring to an incident earlier this month where Phoenix's Cody Martin caught him between the eyes with an elbow that opened another cut.
Fans just love Kristaps Porzingis when he's cut.