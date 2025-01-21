Suns Have Not Discussed Trade With Bradley Beal, Who Has No-Trade Clause
Bradley Beal has made it clear he "holds the cards" to his future because of his no-trade clause in his contract with the Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns have reportedly started making calls about potentially trading Beal, although they haven't spoken to him about it yet, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported.
Trade rumors really started up after Beal was benched from the starting lineup earlier this month. On top of that, the Suns have shown interest in trading for Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat and Butler has returned the interest, meaning a player like Beal could be involved in a trade there. But, it's important to note how Beal has to approve any trade that involves him, so there would need to be discussions between him and the Suns if any trade moves forward.
Katz notes that Beal has said he is open to "waiving his no-trade clause for the right destination," but that ideal landing spot for Beal is unclear. Beal did include the Heat on a list of destinations for him when he was traded to the Suns back in 2023.
Beal's contract still has $160 million, including this season, on it for three seasons. It might prove difficult for the Suns to find a team willing to take on this hefty contract.
The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Suns could include a third team for a trade for Butler since the Heat might not be interested in taking on the veteran Beal at this point. We'll see if any other team jumps on this potential trade before the deadilne on Feb. 6.