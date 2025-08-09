Suns Hire 11-Year NBA Veteran to First Coaching Job
Mike Muscala is retiring from the NBA and will join the Suns for his first coaching job.
The Phoenix Suns are hiring 11-year NBA veteran Mike Muscala as an assistant coach under new head coach Jordan Ott, according to a report from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.
Muscala played the last 11 seasons for seven franchises, including the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.
Muscala and Ott do have some history together. Ott was a video assistant in Philadelphia from 2013-16, and Muscala was there at the same time alongside him as a player.
Muscala finishes his NBA career with 548 games played. He averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds on 45.1% shooting from the floor over his 11 NBA seasons.
