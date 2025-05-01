Suns Name New General Manager While Still Searching for Head Coach
Weeks after the Phoenix Suns fired coach Mike Budenholzer following one season, the team has decided to promote vice president Brian Gregory to the role of general manager, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.
Gregory was hired by the Suns franchise in June 2024, marking his first time working in an NBA front office after finishing his college basketball coaching career in 2023.
James Jones, who's served as the Suns' general manager since 2019, will remain with the organization, but instead work as a senior advisor for the Suns.
Gregory will have a few big tasks at hand this offseason, starting with finding the Suns a new head coach. Whoever the organization chooses will be the fourth head coach for the Suns in four years.
There's also been a lot of speculation that Kevin Durant could be traded this offseason. Gregory will have to figure out Durant's situation while potentially rebuilding the team for the 2025-26 season.