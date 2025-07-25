Two Teams Have Reportedly Sent Offers to Warriors for Jonathan Kuminga
As the Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga remain unaligned on a potential deal to keep the forward with Golden State, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today that two teams—the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns—have reached out to the Warriors with "concrete" offers for the 22-year-old.
Charania added that Kuminga told him at a workout in Miami on Thursday that he is in "no rush" to get a deal done with the Warriors and is not accepting their current offers. Per Charania, the Warriors are not interested in what they have been offered in sign-and-trades. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Golden State is seeking at least a first-round pick in a potential sign-and-trade.
The Kings and Suns are the two teams with strong interest in Kuminga, Charania continued, and are even open to potentially using him as a starter and giving him plenty of minutes—something Kuminga is seeking. Kuminga had become a regular starter for the Warriors in 2023-24, but his role with Golden State could be limited going forward now that Jimmy Butler has arrived.
Over 47 games and 10 starts last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.