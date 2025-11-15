Three Potential Zach LaVine Trades If Kings Rebuild After Slow Start
The Bulls traded guard Zach LaVine to the Kings at last season’s trade deadline, but he could already be on the move if Sacramento decides to rebuild amid a rough start to their 2025-26 campaign.
The veteran scoring guard landed with the Kings in the deal that sent guard De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs. Although LaVine is still a highly impactful player, averaging 23.9 points per game through his first 10 contests the season, he brings a massive price tag for this year and next which Sacramento could try to move off along with its other veterans to give the franchise financial flexibility in a rebuild.
That said, he should still have suitors on the trade market, although the value the team could return likely won’t excite Kings fans. Nevertheless, getting LaVine’s $49 million player option for next season off the books would be a win for Sacramento in a rebuild. The team may need to part with some draft capital or give a team a flier on one of their young players to make a deal work. However, since LaVine is still a 20-plus point scorer, the assets the Kings would need to attach to move off his deal shouldn’t be anything close to detrimental.
LaVine, 30, is shooting 42.3% on three-pointers this year on 7.8 attempts per game and he’s coming off a career year where he shot 44.6% on threes on 7.2 attempts last season. His scoring power alone will draw suitors, whether it’s a contender or a young team hoping to absorb his salary to bring in a veteran presence and some assets to sweeten the pot. He could even find his way to a contender in a three-plus team deal with an extra side added to make the money work in exchange for a pick or two.
With Sacramento’s future an unknown, here are three potential trade destinations and subsequent packages the Kings could get if they decide to go all in on rebuilding their roster and ship out LaVine:
Washington Wizards
Alright, hear me out. The Wizards wouldn’t acquire LaVine to win now, but they could bring him in to ship Sacramento some of their expiring contracts and obtain some draft capital for the trouble. Washington would need to absorb his $47.5 million salary this year and the $49 million player option for next season. That’s a lot of money to bring in, but the Wizards have the flexibility to do it, especially because it wouldn’t hinder the franchise too far out with LaVine only on the books through next season.
To make a deal happen, the Wizards would need to send forward Khris Middleton or guard C.J. McCollum’s expiring contract to Sacramento, plus a small amount of salary filler. In a rebuild, the Kings should be inclined to make a deal with Washington to get off LaVine’s salary next year and open up flexibility. The Wizards would lose a veteran to help their young core, but they’d gain one back in LaVine who could keep the offense flowing.
Potential trade package:
- Wizards receive: Zach LaVine, 2026 second-round pick (via Charlotte), 2027 second-round pick (via Charlotte)
- Kings receive: Khris Middleton, Malaki Branham
Charlotte Hornets
In a same vein, the Hornets could take on LaVine’s salary and offer Sacramento a couple expiring contracts to give the Kings more wiggle room next year should they choose to rebuild. A package of guard Pat Connaughton, guard Collin Sexton, and forward Grant Williams for LaVine works, plus assets to Charlotte for the trouble. Said assets could be an intriguing young player in guard Devin Carter, Sacramento’s first-round pick last year, plus one or multiple of Charlotte’s own second-round picks that the Kings currently own.
Although LaVine comes with a massive salary for this season and next, he could help the Hornets in the short term, especially when you consider LaMelo Ball’s injury history.
Potential trade package:
- Hornets receive: Zach LaVine, Devin Carter, 2026 second-round pick (Charlotte’s own pick back)
- Kings receive: Collin Sexton, Pat Connaughton, Grant Williams
Los Angeles Clippers
My sincerest apologies to LaVine, let’s finally find a team with somewhat of playoff aspirations for you to go to. Although the Clippers have had an awful start to the season themselves, they should be aggressive to try and turn things around to maximize what’s left of guard James Harden and forward Kawhi Leonard.
Los Angeles should be fine to take on LaVine’s enormous player option next season as that would tie the guard to the team for the same amount of time as Harden and Leonard. With the recent announcement that guard Bradley Beal will miss the rest of the season due to a fracture in his hip, the Clippers should be aggressive to add something to their core of Harden, Leonard and center Ivica Zubac.
A package of forward John Collins, guard Bogdan Bogdanović and Beal works to bring back LaVine salary-wise. Bogdanović and Beal would remain on Sacramento’s books next season at a total amount of nearly $30 million less than LaVine would run them next year. Since that’s the case, the Clippers could even ask for a pick or two back. A trio of Harden, Leonard and LaVine is certainly much past its prime, but some extra oomph can only help Los Angeles as it struggles out of the gate.
Potential trade package:
- Clippers receive: Zach LaVine, 2026 second-round pick
- Kings receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanović, Bradley Beal