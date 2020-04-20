InsideTheThunder
District Attorney Will Not File Charges Against Terrance Ferguson

Erik Gee

Oklahoma County prosecutors will not charge Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson, who had been accused of rape. District Attorney David Prater says, "Evidence to support the reporting person's allegations that the sexual conduct was not consensual was absent."

The woman accusing Ferguson claims he sexually assaulted her at a house party in September of 2018. According to The Oklahoman, the woman reported the alleged incident to the police in February of this year. 

Ferguson's attorney Billy Bock says, "Terrance Ferguson is a very respectful young man who has recently had to defend himself regarding some false allegations." Bock also says that Ferguson cooperated fully with the investigation and that Ferguson continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The woman alleges that she and Ferguson spoke by phone the night before the party. The police have a copy of a video and searched the house. 

A Thunder spokesperson says, "We were made aware of the situation. ... Followed the protocols that are in place, and allowed the legal process to take its course."

Roberson Gives Us an Update:

In a podcast with Buffs TV, Andre Roberson says, "I'm kind of past the rehab stage; I'm almost to the point of where I should be playing honestly." Roberson also says that before the season shut down, he was getting ready to play in G-League games with the hopes of returning to the Thunder rotation. 

Roberson came back to Oklahoma City after spending part of his rehab in California. He had been working out, but not practicing with the team. 

