Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Signs Lucrative Extension With Adidas, per Report
After a spectacular season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, guard Anthony Edwards is reportedly being rewarded for his achievements.
Edwards is signing a lucrative extension with Adidas believed to be worth eight figures annually, according to a Wednesday morning report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Per Charania, the "significant new deal cements Edwards as a face of Adidas."
Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Timberwolves this year. He finished seventh in the MVP voting, made his second All-Star team, and was named second team All-NBA.
In the playoffs, Edwards helped steer Minnesota to its first Western Conference finals since 2004.
Edwards's signature shoe, the AE 1, debuted in December.
The young star's considerable global stock is likely to rise significantly over the next month, as he will represent the United States in the Olympics in Paris. He has already made waves by declaring himself the Americans' number one scoring option.