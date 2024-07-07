Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Claim About His Place on Team USA
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who took his game to a new level last season as he led the franchise to the Western Conference finals, did not hold back when asked about his place on a loaded Team USA.
"I'm still the number one option," Edwards told reporters in Las Vegas on Sunday. "Y'all might look at it differently, but I don't look at it no different. I just go out there and be myself. Shoot my shots, play defense and they gotta fit in and play around me, that's how I feel," Edwards said with a huge smile on his face.
The 22-year-old has never been short on confidence, which he has backed with his strong play as he has developed into Minnesota's franchise player. But Edwards exuding the confidence of being the top scoring option on a team that has Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry on it has taken the confidence to a whole new level.
But perhaps that's what will give Edwards a chance to become one of the best players of his era.
Edwards, who will turn 23 later this summer, averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 46.1% shooting from the floor and 35.7% shooting from three last season for the Timberwolves.