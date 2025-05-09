Timberwolves Fan Ejected for Directing Racial Slur at Draymond Green
A Minnesota Timberwolves fan was ejected for directing a racial slur at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the Timberwolves' 117-93 win in Game 2 of the conference semifinals on Thursday night at Target Center, Golden State team security confirmed to ESPN.
The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game, when Green, who was riding a stationary bike in the tunnel near the Warriors' bench at Target Center, engaged in a back-and-forth with a fan. The fan was escorted out of the arena.
The incident may lend some context to postgame comments made by an impassioned Green, who said he believes there is an "agenda" against him.
"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family," Green told reporters in the visitor locker room. "And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
With 8:46 remaining in the second quarter, Green was fouled by Timberwolves center Naz Reid. After the foul, Green flailed his arm and appeared to elbow Reid in the face. Green was assessed a dead-ball technical foul, which so incensed the Warriors forward that injured teammate Stephen Curry walked to half court in an attempt to calm him down. Moments later, Warriors coach Steve Kerr substituted forward Jimmy Butler in for Green.
Green has picked up five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls so far this postseason. He is two technical fouls—and two flagrant points—shy of an automatic one-game suspension.
"I could see he had gotten pretty upset," Kerr told reporters after the game. "And I just didn't want him to get another technical, so I took him out at that point and I know he's going to have to be careful now that he's two techs away. He's going to have to stay composed."
"Obviously, we need him, and I'm confident that he will because he knows the circumstances."
Game 3 between the Warriors and Timberwolves tips off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca.