Steve Kerr Cautions Draymond Green As He Nears Suspension After Latest Technical
Draymond Green picked up his fifth technical foul of the postseason during the Golden State Warriors' loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 on Thursday.
As such, Green is merely two technical fouls away from being suspended for a playoff game, which considering the absence of Stephen Curry, would be a near-insurmountable blow for the Warriors.
After Game 2, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and addressed Green's situation. He made clear that he expects the 35-year-old will stay coolheaded and avoid putting any unnecessary strain on Golden State's title chances.
"He's going to have to be careful… He's going to have to stay composed and I'm confident he will because he knows the circumstances," Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Green received a technical after he struck Naz Reid in the face with an elbow while flailing his arms after being fouled during the second quarter. Green was fuming about the call, prompting Kerr to sub him out of the game for a quick rest.
In just nine playoff games, the ever-intense Green has racked up five technical fouls. Kerr is hoping that figure stays at five as the Warriors try to navigate the absence of Curry, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Losing Green due to his inability to remain composed and avoid technical fouls would be nothing short of catastrophic.
Without their superstar guard in the lineup for Game 2, Golden State suffered a 117–93 loss. Green had nine points, five assists and four rebounds while logging 29 minutes on the court. The Warriors will return home for Game 3, which is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.