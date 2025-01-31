Timberwolves Rookie Gave Hilariously Confident Quote About NBA Being 'Easy'
The transition to the NBA can be a rough one for young players.
Even some of the best prospects in the history of basketball have needed a year or two to find their footing after making the jump to the league, sometimes needing to put on weight, or adjust to the speed of the professional game.
But for some, the transition can be pretty smooth, at least according to Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham.
Dillingham put up 19 points in 23 minutes off the bench for the Timberwolves on Thursday night in the team’s 138–113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Asked about making his game look “easy” after the game, Dillingham quickly agreed.
“I ain’t gonna lie, it is a little easy,” Dillingham said. “If you play basketball for a long time—I watch a bunch and study film. There’s only a few things you can do, you’ve just got to make the right plays.”
Dillingham was selected with the eighth pick of the 2024 NBA draft, and has become a bigger part of Minnesota’s rotation in recent weeks.
Given the Wolves’ high aspirations for the season, Dillingham and his teammates will hope he can keep things looking easy as he continues to develop.