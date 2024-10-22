TNT Angered Celtics Fans With Mind-Boggling Move During Banner Ceremony
The Boston Celtics hung banner No. 18 in the rafters at TD Garden on Tuesday as they ushered in the 2024-25 NBA campaign with a ring ceremony celebrating last season's championship.
After players received their flashy NBA Finals rings, the banner began its slow climb to the rafters. The TNT broadcast seemingly didn't find it important to show the entire ascent, as the TV audience back home had its viewing interrupted by an untimely commercial break.
Celtics fans that were hoping to celebrate the moment were totally bewildered by the stunt pulled by TNT, and they expressed their displeasure on social media.
The fan base certainly did not appreciate the move from TNT, having missed out on a special moment just before the first game of the season.