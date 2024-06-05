Losing 'Inside the NBA' Won’t Be the Only Problem With NBA’s New TV Deals
1. Nothing is official yet, but every indication is that the NBA will sign new television deals with ABC/ESPN, NBC and Amazon, leaving TNT/Warner Brothers Discovery without the league for the first time since 1984.
We’ve extensively covered the fact that the biggest fallout from the new TV deals, which will go into effect after next season, is that it would mean the end for Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
Yes, NBC or Amazon could try to bring all four over to their networks, but Inside the NBA as we know it is done.
But there are other problems with the new TV deals.
According to the Wall Street Journal, NBC will get approximately 100 games with about half airing on Peacock. Of course, this means basketball fans will not only have to watch games on a streaming service, but they better get ready for a price hike. The WSJ report states that Peacock will likely increase its monthly fee once it starts airing the NBA.
WSJ also reports that NBC will air games on Tuesdays and Sundays after Football Night in America wraps up for the season.
So to sum up, if you’re a big NBA fan who likes to consume as many games as possible, you need to make sure you are subscribed to ESPN, Peacock and Amazon Prime while also paying in some way for ABC and NBC.
The life of a sports fan in 2024 = “Pay, Pay, Pay.”
2. Speaking of the NBA, remember the Finals? They actually take place Thursday night. Yes, the ridiculous break after the conference finals is almost over. And it seems that the Mavericks, as a value underdog, are the darlings of the betting public.
3. I’m not saying this is sophisticated or highbrow comedy, but Tyreek Hill accusing Dolphins teammate Tua Tagovailoa of being on Ozempic made me LOL.
4. This story that former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light told Julian Edelman about an email exchange with Bill Belichick is 100% worth your time.
5. Remember when the Chiefs visited the White House last week and President Joe Biden called up Travis Kelce to the podium and Kelce joked that the Secret Service would tase him? Well, Kelce wasn’t joking.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Charles Barkley.
The Inside the NBA host discusses the possibility of TNT losing the NBA in the current television rights negotiations, his frustration with the lack of communication from Warner Brothers Discovery about the negotiations, whether the show could continue on another network, reaction from fans to the possible end of Inside the NBA, the awkwardness of still having to work next season for TNT if it loses the NBA beginning in the 2025–26 season, and the lack of loyalty from the NBA and what would make him decide between ESPN, NBC and Amazon if he became a free agent.
Barkley also goes off on CNN for never telling him that his show with Gayle King, King Charles, was canceled, he explains what could make him be the subject of a comedy roast, who the two nicest GOATs are in sports, the Lakers saying that LeBron James doesn't have a say in their coaching search and the reaction to his recent Caitlin Clark rant.
Following Barkley, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week's topics include the passing of Bill Walton, Ángel Hernández's retirement from Major League Baseball, the mystery behind the Dov Kleiman Twitter account and the latest story about a restaurant charging for a ridiculous service.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today, June 5, is the date that Ferris Bueller famously cut school in 1985 and attended a Cubs game.
