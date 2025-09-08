SI

Toraya Reid, Sister of Wolves' Naz Reid, Fatally Shot at New Jersey Apartment Complex

Her boyfriend was charged with murder.

Brigid Kennedy

Reid, 26, has been with the Wolves since 2019. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Twenty-eight-year-old Toraya Reid, sister of Timberwolves center Naz Reid, was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Jackson, New Jersey, over the weekend, multiple outlets have reported. Reid's boyfriend, Shaquille Green, has been charged with murder.

Police arrived at the complex around 11 a.m. on Saturday following reports of gunshots. There, they found an unresponsive Reid in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Meanwhile, additional officers saw Green, 29, running down a nearby road and took him into custody. He is being held at Ocean County Jail while awaiting a detention hearing, and is facing two weapons charges in addition to the murder charge.

Billhimer said Reid and Green were in a "dating relationship."

On Sunday, Naz Reid shared multiple photos of Toraya and family to his Instagram story, including the one below:

And on Monday, Karl-Anthony Towns—one of Reid’s former Wolves teammates—shared what seemed to be a reaction to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Heartbroken," Towns wrote. "No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today."

Naz Reid, 26, was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey. In June, he agreed to a five-year extension with the Wolves. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season.

In a December 2023 interview with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, Reid described his relationship with Toraya as almost guardian-like.

“My older sister is super protective,” he said. “She treats us like she's our parent.”

