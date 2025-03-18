Tracy Morgan Gives Good Health Update From Hospital Bed After Throwing Up at Knicks Game
Tracy Morgan is going to be O.K. The former Saturday Night Live star and New York Knicks superfan left Madison Square Garden in a wheelchair on Monday night after he threw up courtside during a game against the Miami Heat.
Morgan, who is a regular at MSG, threw up in the middle of the game, causing a delay on the floor. He left his seat in a wheelchair while holding a towel to his face, apparently dealing with a bloody nose. It was a scary scene, but thankfully Morgan checked in on Instagram on Tuesday morning with a positive update, explaining the incident was caused by food poisoning.
"Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!
"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1–0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅#goknicks."
The Knicks are undefeated when Tracy throws up courtside could have been a joke or maybe even a full B-story from an episode of 30 Rock. It's the exact kind of commitment you would expect from the owner of the world's first giraffe basketball team, the New York Necks.
All jokes aside, it's good news to hear that Morgan is recovering from his very public illness.