Trae Young Said to Be 'Disappointed' Hawks Have Yet to Offer Contract Extension
If you're a member of the Atlanta Hawks front office and you're reading this ... consider picking up the phone.
According to Marc Spears, Hawks standout point guard Trae Young is "disappointed" he has yet to be offered a contract extension, the ESPN insider said during a Tuesday episode of NBA Today.
"What I'm hearing now, at this point—and you can tell by Trae's tweet, and I saw him during the Finals—I think he's disappointed that it hasn't come, it hasn't been offered," he said. "So don't be surprised at this point if he plays this out, and sees what happens next summer. "
Watch that below starting around 4:45:
Young's current contract runs through the 2025-26 season, with a player option for 2026-27. But he is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension now.
In early July, Young posted an "hourglass" emoji on X (formerly Twitter), which may have been an allusion to his ongoing waiting game. He also recently shared a message of support for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, currently locked in a contract standoff with team owner Jerry Jones.
"This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now!" Young replied to Parsons's trade request. "Get what you deserve bro!"
That's about as clear of a hint that the Hawks' front office could get.
Last season, the 26-year-old Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and an NBA-leading 11.6 assists per game—so he definitely made a case for a new deal, and his comments suggest he'd like to stay where he is. But rival league execs are said to be "closely watching and monitoring" the guard's future in Atlanta, according to a July report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, and we all know to expect the unexpected with contracts and negotiations.
So for now, the waiting game will just have to continue. It's very possible Atlanta would prefer not to get ahead of itself, and will perhaps address this next year instead.