Jerry Jones Makes Cowboys' Stance on Micah Parsons Trade Demand Clear

Jones said he isn't considering trading Parsons after the star's trade request.

Blake Silverman

Jerry Jones spoke out on Micah Parsons's trade request
Jerry Jones spoke out on Micah Parsons's trade request / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Despite a public and clear trade request from star pass rusher Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones didn't mince words on his preferred path forward. The Cowboys' owner, general manager and president says he still isn't considering trading Parsons after contract negotiations have reached a boiling point.

After Parsons released a statement Friday that declared he no longer wants to remain in Dallas, Jones entered the picture and spoke to the media for the first time Saturday at Cowboys training camp. He told Cowboys fans to "not lose any sleep over this" and also noted that his stance remains the same despite the new trade demand. Per the Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt, Jones said Saturday he isn't considering a trade for Parsons.

In the long statement which announced the trade request on his X account Friday, Parsons referenced a meeting in March with Jones about leadership that turned into a contract discussion. Parsons deferred the conversation to his agent, who he then mentioned the team was not negotiating with. When speaking to reporters Saturday, Jones mentioned that "Micah took it off the table" in reference to any offer in March according to Hoyt.

Parsons, 26, is a two-time All-Pro and one of the top edge rushers across the NFL. He has accumulated 52.5 sacks over his first four seasons. His 12 sacks last season were a tie for the fifth-best total in the league.

With such a public trade request and Jones's admitted dismissal of even considering a potential trade, the latest circus surrounding the Cowboys continues.

