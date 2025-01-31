Trae Young Reacts to Getting 'Snubbed' From NBA All-Star Game Again
The NBA released its list of All-Star reserves on Thursday afternoon, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young did not make the cut.
It's somewhat familiar territory for the 26-year-old. Yes, he is a three-time All-Star (2020, 2022, 2024) but he has never been selected in back-to-back years in his career, and moreover, the bid in 2024 was because he was tapped as an injury replacement. The Hawks' middling record and reputation surely didn't help him, but he still leads the league in assists per game; there were plenty of fans who expected to see him named today.
Well, seems as maybe Young did, too, and he responded to the snub (though he gave it a different name) on social media.
He started by alerting fans they will hear his "honest thoughts soon," before writing that "it's no longer getting 'snubbed' it's getting 'Traed' at this point" he wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. "Sorry to my fans ... it'll change eventually!"
After Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks sit at 22–26 on the season. Combine that with Young's sub-par field goal and three-point percentages and you probably have the story of his exclusion. But you still could make the case the other way, too. So all in all, a tough break for Trae.