Social Media Reacts to Trae Young Being Snubbed From The 2025 All Star Game

Young leads the league in assists, but did not make the 2025 All-Star Team

Jackson Caudell

Jan 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball past Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The 2025 All-Star reserves were announced tonight and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was not among the ones who were selected. Young is the league leader in assists, averaging 11.4 APG and this would have been his fourth appearance in the All-Star game and would have been the first year that Young had made consecutive All-Star games. He also leads the league in assist percentage (an estimate of the percentage of teammate field goals a player assisted while on the floor). He has been one of the top shot-creators and playmakers in the league this season, but he is not going to be participating in the 2025 All-Star Game.

The Eastern Conference All Star Reserves were Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, and Jaylen Brown.

Social media had a lot of reactions to Young missing out on the All-Star Game.

