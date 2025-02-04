Trae Young Recreated Iverson ‘Step Over’ Celebration After Game-Winner vs. Pistons
The Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 132-130 on Monday night. Trae Young hit the game-winner for Atlanta with just over a second left on the clock after Cade Cunningham had tied the score moments earlier.
Young had to work very hard to get the final shot off with Detroit's Malik Beasley guarding him as well as anyone in Detroit could have hoped. Young had to take a long fadeaway two as the shot clock expired and was laying on the floor by the time the ball went in the hoop.
While Young was on the ground, Beasley tripped over him and went down as well. Young then got up to celebrate and began by doing an Allen Iverson-esque step over Beasley.
It was a fitting way to walk off after a walk-off. Young finished with 34 points and nine assists in the game.
Most importantly, the win snapped an eight-game losing streak for Atlanta.
More of the Latest Around the NBA