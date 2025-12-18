SI

Trae Young Set to Make Return on Thursday Night in Hawks–Hornets Game

Young’s missed 22 straight games.

Madison Williams

Hawks star Trae Young will return after missing 22 straight games.
Hawks star Trae Young will return after missing 22 straight games. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trae Young has been out for almost two months with a sprained MCL that he suffered on Oct. 29. The Hawks star is set to return on Thursday night vs. the Hornets, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. He missed 22 straight games.

Young was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which set him up to be available to return on for Thursday’s game.

“I feel good. [My conditioning is] going to get better as you play,” Young said this week, via ESPN. “They wouldn’t even allow me to come back or even be close to coming back if my conditioning wasn’t right or close to it.”

SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter. Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark

In Young’s absence, Atlanta’s gone 13–9 for a 15–12 overall record. They sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Through just five games before his injury, Young averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 assists and two rebounds. Young’s the reigning NBA assists leader with 880 total last season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter. Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA