Trae Young Set to Make Return on Thursday Night in Hawks–Hornets Game
Trae Young has been out for almost two months with a sprained MCL that he suffered on Oct. 29. The Hawks star is set to return on Thursday night vs. the Hornets, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. He missed 22 straight games.
Young was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, which set him up to be available to return on for Thursday’s game.
“I feel good. [My conditioning is] going to get better as you play,” Young said this week, via ESPN. “They wouldn’t even allow me to come back or even be close to coming back if my conditioning wasn’t right or close to it.”
In Young’s absence, Atlanta’s gone 13–9 for a 15–12 overall record. They sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Through just five games before his injury, Young averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 assists and two rebounds. Young’s the reigning NBA assists leader with 880 total last season.