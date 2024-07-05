Trae Young Trade Market Has Died Down, per Report
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was a strong candidate to be moved this offseason, but after the franchise parted ways with Dejounte Murray in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last month, Young's market has died down, according to a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe.
After selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in the draft and trading Murray, the Hawks appear poised to build around a young core. Young is only 25 and could be a part of the team's future as originally planned. Add in the fact that the San Antonio Spurs have control of Atlanta's first-round picks through 2027 and it doesn't make much sense for the Hawks to tank. The Hawks could gain back control of future draft capital in a trade with the Spurs, but Lowe notes that the Spurs haven't shown recent interest in acquiring Young.
Additionally, the Lakers, who were rumored to be a candidate to trade for Young, haven't been willing to meet Atlanta's steep asking price for the three-time All-Star. This has led to Young's market being "as chilly as it's ever been," per Lowe.
Young's offense is potent enough to keep the Hawks competitive for a playoff spot in the East, and would elevate any rival roster that he could potentially join down the line.
In 54 games last year, Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 37.3% shooting from three en route to making his third All-Star team in six seasons.