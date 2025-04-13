Trail Blazers Hand Chauncey Billups Extension Amid Season-Long Improvement
With their regular season almost finished, the Portland Trail Blazers seem to be handing out extensions galore.
Last Monday, it was general manager Joe Cronin who reportedly received one. Now, coach Chauncey Billups will reportedly follow him.
Billups and the Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-year extension for him to remain Portland's head coach, according to a Sunday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame ex-guard has led the Trail Blazers to a 35-46 record a season after they went 21-61.
Portland hired Billups in 2021 under controversial circumstances. Billups and ex-forward and guard Ron Mercer settled a lawsuit alleging sexual assault in 2000, which the Trail Blazers said at the time they investigated and found non-disqualifying. Portland also attracted headlines for interviewing then-San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley, neither of whom it ultimately hired.
Since his hire, Billups has gone 116-211 in four seasons.