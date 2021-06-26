Report: Billups a 'Frontrunner' for Trail Blazers Job

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chauncey Billups Emerges as 'Frontrunner' for Portland Head Coaching Job

Chauncey Billups has reportedly emerged as the "frontrunner" for the Trail Blazers' head coaching position, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Finals MVP and current Clippers assistant coach was also previously rumored to be in the mix for the Celtics head coaching job by Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. He was drafted by the Celtics as the third overall pick in 1997, but Billups played just 51 games for the franchise before Rick Pitino traded him to Toronto. 

"I like J. Kidd and Chauncey," Damian Lillard previously told The Athletic's Jason Quick and Shams Charania.

However, the Mavericks have reached an agreement with Jason Kidd to make him their next head coach, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Billups would replace Terry Stotts, who parted with the team after another first-round loss. Stotts had just completed his ninth season with the franchise, making the playoffs eight times. The franchise peaked during the 2018-19 season after posting a 53-29 record during the regular season and playing in the Western Conference Finals.

