SI

Trail Blazers to Honor Bill Walton Throughout 2024-25 Season With Unique Jersey Patch

The center began his career in Portland, winning one title and one NBA MVP award during his four seasons there.

Madison Williams

ESPN analyst Bill Walton calls a UCLA vs. Maryland basketball game.
ESPN analyst Bill Walton calls a UCLA vs. Maryland basketball game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA legend and longtime ESPN analyst Bill Walton died at the age of 71 in May, and the Portland Trail Blazers—the team on which he began his professional career—have come up with a very special way to honor him this season.

Throughout the 2024–25 season, the Trail Blazers will sport patches with Walton's No. 32 with a tie-dye background on their left shoulder. Walton was known for wearing tie-dye frequently, and the pattern became somewhat synonymous with his name.

Fans will also have a chance to partake in the honoring of Walton on March 9 when Portland hosts Bill Walton Tribute Night vs. the Detroit Pistons. Fans attending the game at Moda Center will receive a tie-dye headband, and fans are encouraged to wear tie-dye to the game.

During Walton's four seasons in Portland, he helped them win the 1977 NBA title, in which he also was named NBA Finals MVP. He was the 1978 NBA MVP and he earned two All-Star bids. His No. 32 jersey was later retired by the Trail Blazers. He's also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Walton began his commentary career in 1990 after he retired from the NBA. He became ESPN's lead Pac-12 game analyst in 2012.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA