Trail Blazers to Honor Bill Walton Throughout 2024-25 Season With Unique Jersey Patch
NBA legend and longtime ESPN analyst Bill Walton died at the age of 71 in May, and the Portland Trail Blazers—the team on which he began his professional career—have come up with a very special way to honor him this season.
Throughout the 2024–25 season, the Trail Blazers will sport patches with Walton's No. 32 with a tie-dye background on their left shoulder. Walton was known for wearing tie-dye frequently, and the pattern became somewhat synonymous with his name.
Fans will also have a chance to partake in the honoring of Walton on March 9 when Portland hosts Bill Walton Tribute Night vs. the Detroit Pistons. Fans attending the game at Moda Center will receive a tie-dye headband, and fans are encouraged to wear tie-dye to the game.
During Walton's four seasons in Portland, he helped them win the 1977 NBA title, in which he also was named NBA Finals MVP. He was the 1978 NBA MVP and he earned two All-Star bids. His No. 32 jersey was later retired by the Trail Blazers. He's also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Walton began his commentary career in 1990 after he retired from the NBA. He became ESPN's lead Pac-12 game analyst in 2012.