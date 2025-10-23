Trail Blazers Name Former Player As Interim Head Coach After Chauncey Billups Arrest
After Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI on Thursday for allegedly taking part in mafia-influenced illegal poker games, the NBA understandably put the coach on immediate leave.
To fill Billups's role for the 2025–26 season, which tipped off on Wednesday night for Portland in a 118–114 loss to the Timberwolves, the Trail Blazers named assistant Tiago Splitter as the interim coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. The former NBA player was entering his first season coaching with the franchise.
Splitter played in the NBA from 2010-17. He started his career with the Spurs, winning the 2014 NBA title with San Antonio. He then played for the Hawks and the 76ers before retiring in 2019. He also played in the Euroleague during his playing career.
The Brazilian started his coaching career in 2018 with the Nets as a pro scout, then became a player development coach there. He was hired as Ime Udoka's assistant on the Celtics in 2023. He was hired as an assistant under Billups just back in June.
Billups was entering his fifth season as head coach of the Trail Blazers before he was arrested on Thursday and put on immediate leave.
The case involving Billups revolves around rigged poker games. According to FBI director Kash Patel and the Justice Department, four of the New York mafia’s five families were involved in the scheme: the Bonanno, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. They say the perpetrators used poker chip tray analyzers, special contact lenses or eyeglasses, and an X-ray table to dupe players out of hundreds of thousands of dollars—and that Billups and former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones were in on the scheme.
Miami Heat star Terry Rozier was also arrested on Thursday by the FBI for having “access to private information known by NBA players or NBA coaches” and providing that information to coconspirators for a fee or share of profits.