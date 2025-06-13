Two Teams With Rumored Interested in Trading Up With Spurs for No. 2 Pick in NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs sit at No. 2 in the NBA draft, and have plenty of options when it comes to how they want to proceed as they try to add talent around young stars Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.
The Spurs could take either one of the two Rutgers stars in wings Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey. Perhaps they could even entertain the idea of selecting Baylor star VJ Edgecombe. But San Antonio could trade back as well, and if they choose that route, they have at least two teams interested.
The Phildelphia 76ers have reached out to the Spurs about what it would take to move up to No. 2, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. The Sixers have held a private workout with Edgecombe and will host Bailey this week. One of those two players is guaranteed to be available to Philadelphia at No. 3, but trading up to guarantee they get their guy could be on the table.
If it's not the Sixers, perhaps it could be the Pelicans who move up to No. 2 in the event of a trade. The Pelicans are interested in Bailey, according to a report from Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo.
A separate report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, indicated that Pelicans executive Joe Dumars has been in contact with the Spurs to discuss what it would take to trade up to No. 2 in the draft.
Don't expect Dumars, a savvy veteran executive, to sit on his hands in his first year on the job. He'll be hard at work as New Orleans tries to right the ship quickly. But it may require a haul from San Antonio's side to entertain a trade down to No. 7 where the Pelicans currently reside.