Tyler Herro Fired Back at Amen Thompson With Petty Line After Heat-Rockets Fight
Tyler Herro had words for Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets after a late-game scuffle where Thompson whipped Herro to the ground.
Herro and Thompson got into it late in the fourth quarter of Miami's 104-100 win over Houston on Sunday. On an inbounds play with under a minute left in the game, the two bumped and exchanged words before Thompson had enough and grabbed Herro by the jersey, eventually rag-dolling him to the ground.
From there, mass chaos ensued. Heat guard Terry Rozier went at Thompson to retaliate, taking him to the ground. As players and coaches tried to break up the madness, Thompson and Herro continued to yell at one another as Thompson was pulled away.
After the game, Herro was asked about the altercation and took the opportunity to call out Thompson and the Rockets.
"Just two competitors going at it, playing basketball," Herro initially said to reporters on how the incident started via FanDuel Sports Network Sun.
"Just a physical game," he continued on how the game eventually came to blows. "I guess that's what happens when someone's scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing. So, I'd get mad too."
He made the comments from Miami's locker room, cracking a smile dressed in a villain-like wardrobe akin to his customary pregame fashion statements.
Herro scored 27 points while adding nine assists and six rebounds in the win on Sunday. Both Herro and Thompson were ejected from the game following the incident. Rozier and Rockets guard Jalen Green were tossed as well, in addition to Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and assistant coach Ben Sullivan.
We'll see if the NBA decides to dole out any suspensions stemming from the incident. Thompson and Herro won't see each other on the court again until March when the Heat and Rockets next meet.