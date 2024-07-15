Knicks Rookie Tyler Kolek Has One Word to Describe T.J. McConnell Comparison
New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek isn't a fan of the T.J. McConnell player comparisons that were made when he was selected with the No. 34 pick in the NBA draft last month.
It's nothing personal to McConnell, but Kolek called the comparisons "lazy."
"I think it's a little lazy," Kolek, a former Marquette star, said. "I admire [McConnell]."
Instead, Kolek believes that his game more closely resembles that of his new teammate, star point guard Jalen Brunson.
"His game, I feel like that's a little closer to what I like to do than T.J. McConnell. Play at my own pace, getting in the paint, getting guys involved. I can really learn from him in the midrange, in that short area when I'm coming off ball screens or isolations. I'm just really excited to learn from him and watch him and take as much as I can. ...Whatever Jalen asks me to do, I'm gonna follow his lead."
Kolek's a solid offensive player already, but how well he holds up defensively will dictate whether or not he will develop a role quickly with the Knicks, or if he will take a bit more time before flourishing in the NBA.
Regardless, the Knicks believe that they got their hands on a second-round steal, and he's eager to learn from his All-Star teammate in Brunson.