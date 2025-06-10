Tyrese Haliburton Acknowledges 'Lower Leg Thing' Ahead of Game 3
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton failed to get things going in a Game 2 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night that leveled the NBA Finals up at 1–1 as it heads back to Indianapolis. Haliburton, a game after knocking down yet another clutch shot in the final seconds, managed only 17 points on 13 total shots. Adding to the concern was a noticeable limp as he attended his post-game media spot.
With a pivotal Game 3 looming on Wednesday night—and almost three full days of coverage to fill between matchups—Haliburton's health has been a major point of discussion and intrigue. But his comments Tuesday should help assuage any fears Pacers fans may have.
"I'm fine," he told reporters. "Really just a lower leg thing. I'll leave it at that. I don't think there's anything more to elaborate. I feel fine and I'll be ready to go for Game 3."
Considering this is the biggest game of his life and everyone at this point of the playoffs is playing through something, it should be no surprise that he'll be out there trying to lead his team to victory.